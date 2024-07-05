Pirates shutting down rookie pitcher Jared Jones for at least 2 weeks with right lat strain

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates are shutting rookie right-hander Jared Jones down for at least two weeks while he deals with a right lat strain. The team placed the 22-year-old Jones on the 15-day injured list Thursday. A day earlier, he exited his start against St. Louis after five innings with discomfort in his right side. Pirates manager Derek Shelton says Jones has a grade 2 strain and will be re-evaluated after his two-week break. The team gave no timetable for his return. Jones is 5-6 with a 3.56 ERA in 16 starts.

