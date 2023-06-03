Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz remains upbeat as rehab from broken left ankle nears midway point

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz remains confident he will return sometime this season. Cruz hasn’t played since fracturing his left ankle during an awkward slide home against the Chicago White Sox in early April. The 6-foot-7 Cruz is still using crutches and a walking boot to get around but says he is focusing on coming back better than he was before the injury. Pittsburgh has remained in contention in the NL Central even without Cruz. The Pirates are hovering around the .500 mark thanks in part to the play of reserves Rodolfo Castro and Tucupita Marcano, who are filling in at shortstop while Cruz works his way back.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.