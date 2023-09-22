Pirates’ Shelton finds Cubs’ manager’s comment ‘unfortunate’

CINCINNATI (AP) — Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Chicago Cubs’ skipper David Ross’ comment that Pittsburgh is “not a good team” was unfortunate. Ross made his comment after the Pirates’ 8-6 win over the Cubs on Thursday at Wrigley Field, their second straight victory over Chicago. Shelton laughed when a reporter wondered before Pittsburgh’s game at Cincinnati on Friday if the Pirates manager had seen the comment. Shelton said he had but would rather focus on the fact that his club has played well over the last 60 games.

