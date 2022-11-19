Pirates send SS Newman to Reds for reliever Moreta

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded infielder Kevin Newman to Cincinnati in exchange for relief pitcher Dauri Moreta. The trade came just after the Pirates tendered Newman — their longest-tenured player — a contract for the 2023 season. The 29-year-old Newman hit .274 with two home runs and 24 RBIs in 78 games for Pittsburgh in 2022. Newman became expendable after the arrival of shortstop Oneil Cruz. Cruz supplanted Newman as the starter last season.

