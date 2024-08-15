Pirates says verbal deal reached in players’ union suit over image use by team. Sheetz

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates say a verbal agreement has been reached to settle a lawsuit by Major League Baseball Players Association against the team’s parent company and the convenience store chain Sheetz Inc. alleging unlicensed use of players’ names and images on social media. MLB Players Inc., a union business subsidiary, claimed violation of Pennsylvania law regarding the unauthorized use of name and likenesses, common law misappropriation of identity and unjust enrichment. The Pirates announced a jersey patch sponsorship deal with Sheetz on June 21 and the union alleged improper use of images on social media.

