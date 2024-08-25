Pirates reliever Hunter Stratton carted off after injuring left leg while chasing a wild pitch

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Hunter Stratton was carted off in the fourth inning against Cincinnati with a left leg injury. Stratton suffered the injury while trying to chase down the ball behind home plate. Stratton was covering home after uncorking a wild pitch that Pirates catcher Joey Bart tracked down. Bart flipped to Stratton, who missed the ball. The right-hander ran toward the backstop to retrieve the ball and slipped, with his left leg twisting awkwardly underneath him. He was replaced by Jalen Beeks.

