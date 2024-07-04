Pirates place hard-throwing rookie pitcher Jared Jones on the injured list with a right lat strain

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have placed rookie pitcher Jared Jones on the 15-day injured list with a right lat strain. The Pirates made the move less than 24 hours after Jones left following five innings and 78 pitches in what became a 5-4 victory over the Cardinals. Jones reported feeling discomfort in his right side during the game but said afterward, “it’s nothing to be concerned about, I don’t think.” The 22-year-old Jones is 5-6 with a 3.56 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 91 innings in 16 starts.

