Pirates place 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes on the injured list and bring up utility player Billy McKinney

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have placed third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes on the 10-day injured list with lower back inflammation. Hayes, a Gold Glove winner a year ago, has struggled to hit with power at the plate most of this season. The 27-year-old is batting .233 with four home runs and 25 RBIs in 96 games this year. His .573 OPS is a career low and nearly 200 points below the .762 OPS he posted in 2023. Pittsburgh called up utility player Billy McKinney to take Hayes’ roster spot. McKinney hit .285 across two minor league stops this year.

