Pirates pitching prospect Jared Jones finishes off impressive spring by making big-league roster

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jared Jones’ impressive spring has earned him a spot on the Pittsburgh Pirates opening-day roster. The team has announced the 22-year-old right-handed pitcher has earned a spot in the starting rotation. Jones, a second-round pick by the Pirates in 2020, did not allow a run across 16 1/3 innings of Grapefruit League play this spring. Jones is scheduled to make his first major league start on March 31 against Miami.

