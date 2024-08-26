Pirates move 6-foot-7 error-prone shortstop Oneil Cruz to center field

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates’ Oneil Cruz is switching positions, moving from shortstop to center field. Cruz is likely to be the designated hitter for the three-game series against the Chicago Cubs that starts Monday night. He will go through pregame workouts during the early part of the week before likely making his center-field debut sometime during a three-game weekend series at Cleveland. Cruz has played only one inning in the outfield in the big leagues. He has been charged with 24 errors this season in 112 games, including 12 in his last 28 games.

