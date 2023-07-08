Pirates’ McCutchen, Hayes land on injured list; Choi activated from 60-day IL

PHOENIX (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have placed outfielder/designated hitter Andrew McCutchen and third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes on the 10-day injured list. McCutchen has right elbow inflammation. Hayes had just been activated from the IL a day earlier but is still dealing with lower back inflammation. McCutchen is batting .268 with 10 homers and leads the Pirates with a .383 on-base percentage. Hayes is batting .252 with five homers and leads the majors with five triples. The Pirates activated first baseman Ji-Man Choi from the 60-day IL.

