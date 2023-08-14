Pirates manager Derek Shelton ejected along with 2 coaches for arguing strike zone vs Reds

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pirates manager Derek Shelton, bench coach Don Kelly and pitching coach Oscar Marin were ejected by plate umpire Nic Lentz during the same at-bat for arguing ball/strike calls in the sixth inning of a doubleheader nightcap against Cincinnati Reds. Pittsburgh led 4-3 when Luke Maile walked with two outs, loading the bases. After the ejections, TJ Friedl hit an inning-ending flyout off Cody Bolton. Third base coach Mike Rabelo took over as acting manager.

