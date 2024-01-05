Pirates left-hander and former Rays right-hander suspended under minor league drug program

NEW YORK (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander Hader Blanco and free-agent right-hander Ismael Laureano were suspended for 56 games each following positive tests under baseball’s minor league drug program. Both of the 18-year-olds tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol. Blanco was on the roster of the Dominican Summer League Pirates after going 3-0 with a 4.86 ERA in 17 relief appearances in the DSL last year. Laureano was released by Tampa Bay on Nov. 6. He was 1-0 with a 10.38 ERA in 14 appearances last year with the DSL Rays.

