Pirates’ Joey Bart enjoying new team as Giants’ former top prospect returns to San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When the San Francisco Giants cut Joey Bart in late March and began shopping for trades for their once-heralded top prospect, the catcher had an inkling about the Pittsburgh Pirates as a destination. He looked around at other teams’ rosters and wondered who might need catching depth. Better yet, he had family ties — his father, Tommy, grew up near Pittsburgh in Lower Burrell, and instilled a love of Pittsburgh sports in Bart. “I had a weird feeling about Pittsburgh,” said Bart, who returned to San Francisco on Friday for the first time since being dealt earlier in April, as the Pirates opened a three-game set against the Giants.

