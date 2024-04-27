Pirates’ Joey Bart enjoying new team as Giants’ former top prospect returns to San Francisco

By ERIC HE The Associated Press
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Joey Bart, top right, tags out Milwaukee Brewers' Jake Bauers, left, who was attempting to score on a fielder's choice by Blake Perkins, during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 25, 2024. The Brewers won 7-5. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gene J. Puskar]

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When the San Francisco Giants cut Joey Bart in late March and began shopping for trades for their once-heralded top prospect, the catcher had an inkling about the Pittsburgh Pirates as a destination. He looked around at other teams’ rosters and wondered who might need catching depth. Better yet, he had family ties — his father, Tommy, grew up near Pittsburgh in Lower Burrell, and instilled a love of Pittsburgh sports in Bart. “I had a weird feeling about Pittsburgh,” said Bart, who returned to San Francisco on Friday for the first time since being dealt earlier in April, as the Pirates opened a three-game set against the Giants.

