Pirates hire Miguel Perez as club’s bullpen coach following long tenure in the minors

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have hired Miguel Perez the club’s bullpen coach. Perez has spent parts of two decades in the Pirates’ organization, including the last three as the manager of the team’s Triple-A affiliate in Indianapolis. The announcement allowed the team to give Perez the news he has thrilled dozens of prospects with in recent years: a callup to the majors. The 41-year-old Perez, a former catcher who appeared in two games with Cincinnati before eventually moving into coaching, will replace Justin Meccage, who was not retained after the 2024 season.

