Pirates’ guest shagging fly balls requires medical attention

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A guest of the Pittsburgh Pirates required emergency medical attention on while fielding fly balls on a practice field. The Pirates say the guest was shagging balls at the team’s spring training complex when he had “a medical event” that required immediate attention and caused practice to stop. According to observers, Pirates players, coaches and staff members stood in the outfield while the man received medical attention. There was no immediate information on the man’s status.
A Pittsburgh Pirates player react as a guest gets medical attention during spring training baseball camp in Bradenton, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. “He was attended to by Pirates medical personnel, is alert and responsive, and being transported to a local hospital for further evaluation,” the Pirates said in a statement. (Ben B. Braun/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ben Braun
