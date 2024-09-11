Pirates GM Ben Cherington says he expects manager Derek Shelton to return in 2025

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton is likely to remain with the club in 2025. General manager Ben Cherington says Shelton is “the right person to manage this team” as Shelton finishes up his fifth season. The Pirates have faded down the stretch in 2024 despite the arrival of ace rookie pitcher Paul Skenes. Cherington says he still believes the team is better than it was a year ago and it’s his responsibility to help them close the gap on the rest of the National League Central.

