Pirates fire hitting coach Andy Haines, bullpen coach Justin Meccage after last-place finish

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have fired hitting coach Andy Haines and bullpen coach Justin Meccage. The dismissals came a few days after the Pirates finished last in the NL Central. Pittsburgh’s 76-86 record included a 21-34 mark after the trade deadline that dropped the Pirates out of the playoff race. There were multiple factors in the freefall, most notably an offense that failed to show any real signs of progress during Haines’ three seasons with the club and a bullpen that faded down the stretch.

