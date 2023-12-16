Pirates finalize deal with Tellez, acquire Olivares from Royals

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rowdy Tellez and the Pirates finalized their $3.2 million, one-year contract as Pittsburgh also acquired outfielder Edward Olivares from the Kansas City Royals for minor league outfielder Deivis Nadal. Tellez, a first baseman and designated hitter, can earn $800,000 in performance bonuses as part of the deal. Olivares, 27, hit .263 with 12 homers and 36 RBIs last season. He has a .261 average with 24 homers and 73 RBIs in parts of four seasons with San Diego and the Royals.

