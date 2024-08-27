Pirates’ Cruz planning to reach out to Tatis as he makes his move from shortstop to center field

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Oneil Cruz is planning to reach out to Fernando Tatis Jr. They have a lot to talk about. Cruz says he was disappointed when he was told by the Pittsburgh Pirates that he was moving from shortstop to center field. He thought he had done enough this season to stay in the infield. But the 6-foot-7 Cruz is hoping for a transition like the one for Tatis, another Dominican Republic native and former shortstop who is now considered one of the best right fielders in the majors.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.