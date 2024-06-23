Pirates closer David Bednar on 15-day injured list with strained oblique

PITTSBURGH (AP) — David Bednar was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday with a strained left oblique muscle. The 29-year-old closer went on the IL, retroactive to June 20, after being unavailable to pitch the ninth inning of a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday. The issue is expected to be minor, Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said Sunday during a weekly radio appearance.

