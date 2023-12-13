Pirates catcher Endy Rodríguez will miss 2024 season after undergoing right elbow surgery

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Endy Rodríguez will miss the entire 2024 season after undergoing reconstructive surgery on his right elbow. The team says the 23-year-old Rodríguez was injured taking a swing while playing in the Dominican Republic. The estimated recovery time is 10-12 months. The 23-year-old Rodríguez is considered a major part of the Pirates’ future after making his major league debut in July. He hit .220 with three home runs and 13 RBIs in 57 games. Henry Davis, Jason Delay and recently signed Ali Sanchez will be in the mix to take on the bulk of the catching duties in 2024.

