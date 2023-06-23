Pirates bring up infield prospect Nick Gonzales, who was drafted 7th overall in 2020

MIAMI (AP) — The skidding Pittsburgh Pirates have called up another first-round draft pick, selecting touted infielder Nick Gonzales from Triple-A Indianapolis. Gonzales made his major league debut Friday night, starting at second base and batting seventh against the Miami Marlins. He became the second player chosen in the first round by Pirates general manager Ben Cherington to get called up this week. Henry Davis, the top overall pick in 2021, was promoted Monday from Indianapolis and hit his first big league homer Thursday in a 6-4 loss at Miami that marked Pittsburgh’s 10th straight defeat. The 24-year-old Gonzales was Pittsburgh’s top pick and seventh overall in 2020 out of New Mexico State. Before his promotion, he batted .257 with six homers and 27 RBIs in 57 games with Indianapolis.

