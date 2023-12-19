Pirates bolster rotation, agree to terms with veteran lefty Martín Pérez says an AP source

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have added another veteran left-hander to fill out their starting rotation, agreeing to terms with Martín Pérez. A person with knowledge of the agreement tells the Associated Press the deal is for one year and worth $8 million. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract is not finalized pending the completion of a physical. Pérez won a World Series with Texas in November. He is the second left-handed starter to join Pittsburgh in recent weeks. The Pirates acquired Marco Gonzales from Atlanta on Dec. 5.

