Pirates bolster bullpen, reach $10.5 million, 1 -year deal with Aroldis Chapman, AP source says

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have bolstered the back end of their bullpen, agreeing to terms with seven-time All-Star reliever Aroldis Chapman on a one-year deal worth $10.5 million. The deal is pending completion of a physical, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press. The source spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal isn’t yet final. Chapman gives the Pirates an experienced left-hander to work in a potential set-up role for All-Star closer David Bednar. The 14-year veteran, who turns 36 next month, has 321 career saves while playing for five teams but has evolved into a set-up man over the last two seasons.

