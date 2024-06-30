Pirates’ Aroldis Chapman passes Billy Wagner’s record for most career strikeouts by lefty reliever

ATLANTA (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates veteran Aroldis Chapman has earned a place in Major League Baseball history by passing Billy Wagner for the most career strikeouts by a left-handed reliever. Chapman struck out Travis d’Arnaud and pinch-hitter Sean Murphy in the ninth inning of the Pirates’ 2-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves in 10 innings. Chapman tied Wagner’s record of 1,196 by retiring d’Arnaud and then claimed the record by striking out Murphy. Chapman stared down Murphy as he walked away from the plate. Chapman said the record is the result of a lot of hard work.

