Pirates are calling up top pitching prospect Paul Skenes for his major league debut, AP source says

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the decision says the Pittsburgh Pirates will promote top pitching prospect Paul Skenes for his major league debut Saturday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Pirates hadn’t explicitly announced the promotion. The club did send out a hype video of Skenes with “5.11.24.” Skenes was the first overall pick in the 2023 amateur draft out of LSU. The 21-year-old right-hander is 0-0 with a 0.99 ERA in seven Triple-A starts, with 45 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings.

