Pirates announce deals with former All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal and left-hander Josh Fleming

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates announced one-year contracts with two-time All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal and left-hander Josh Fleming as the team started spring training. Grandal gets a $2.5 million salary and Fleming receives a split contract calling for $850,000 while in the major leagues and $240,000 while in the minors. The 35-year-old Grandal was an All-Star with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015 and with Milwaukee in 2019. He is a career .237 hitter and has topped 20 home runs five times. The 27-year-old Fleming is 19-13 with a 4.88 ERA across four seasons, all with Tampa Bay.

