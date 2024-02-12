Pirates adding catching depth by signing two-time All-Star Yasmani Grandal, AP source says

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal says the Pittsburgh Pirates are adding two-time All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal. The club and the 35-year-old Grandal have agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $2.5 million, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal is pending Grandal passing a physical. Pittsburgh is searching for depth at catcher with Endy Rodriguez already ruled out for 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in December. Grandal is a career .237 hitter while playing for four teams across 12 seasons, most recently the Chicago White Sox.

