Pirates add pitchers Jared Jones, Ryder Ryan, Hunter Stratton to active roster on opening day

MIAMI (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates called up right-handers Jared Jones, Ryder Ryan and Hunter Stratton from Tiple-A Indianapolis on Thursday as the team prepares to face the Miami Marlins on opening day. Jones, along with relievers Ryan and Stratton were all non-roster invitees to spring training. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Pirates designated for assignment catcher Ali Sanchez, left-hander Jackson Wolf and outfielder Canaan Smith-Njigba. Also Thursday, Pittsburgh place right-hander Roansy Contreras on the MLB paternity leave list and recalled left-hander Jose Hernandez from Triple-A Indianapolis to take Contreras’ place on the roster.

