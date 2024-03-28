Pirates add pitchers Jared Jones, Ryder Ryan, Hunter Stratton to active roster on opening day

By The Associated Press
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jared Jones throws during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Neibergall]

MIAMI (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates called up right-handers Jared Jones, Ryder Ryan and Hunter Stratton from Tiple-A Indianapolis on Thursday as the team prepares to face the Miami Marlins on opening day. Jones, along with relievers Ryan and Stratton were all non-roster invitees to spring training. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Pirates designated for assignment catcher Ali Sanchez, left-hander Jackson Wolf and outfielder Canaan Smith-Njigba. Also Thursday, Pittsburgh place right-hander Roansy Contreras on the MLB paternity leave list and recalled left-hander Jose Hernandez from Triple-A Indianapolis to take Contreras’ place on the roster.

