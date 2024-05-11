Pirates add Paul Skenes to their roster ahead of his major league debut

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Paul Skenes is officially a big leaguer. The Pittsburgh Pirates promoted the hard-throwing right-hander and top overall pick in last year’s amateur draft to their roster ahead of Skenes’ start against the Chicago Cubs. Skenes dominated at Triple-A Indianapolis, posting a 0.99 ERA in seven starts. To make room for Skenes, the Pirates designated right-hander Roansy Contreras for assignment. Pittsburgh also placed Gold Glove third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes on the injured list with back problems.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.