Pirates activate C Yasmani Grandal and send struggling C Henry Davis back to the minors

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Henry Davis will try to work out of his early season funk in the minors. The Pittsburgh Pirates have optioned the former first-overall pick to Triple-A Indianapolis. Davis, a catcher, is hitting just .162 with no home runs and four RBIs in 23 games for Pittsburgh. The 24-year-old, the top selection in the 2021 amateur draft, has struck out 29 times in 83 at-bats. Pittsburgh activated two-time All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal off the injured list to take Davis’ spot on the roster. Grandal missed most of spring training with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

