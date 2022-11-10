Pirates acquire 1B Ji-Man Choi from Rays

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have acquired first baseman Ji-Man Choi from Tampa Bay. The Pirates sent minor league pitcher Sam Hartman to the Rays. The move gives the Pirates a veteran bat with a chance to provide the team with a short-term solution at a position it has struggled to fill since trading Josh Bell to Washington in December 2020. Choi is a career .239 hitter in seven seasons, including the last four-plus with Tampa Bay.

