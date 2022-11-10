Pirates acquire 1B Ji-Man Choi from Rays

By The Associated Press
FILE - Tampa Bay Rays' Ji-Man Choi, of South Korea, warms up before a baseball game against the New York Yankees on Aug. 17, 2022, in New York. The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired Choi from Tampa Bay on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in exchange for minor league pitcher Sam Hartman. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have acquired first baseman Ji-Man Choi from Tampa Bay. The Pirates sent minor league pitcher Sam Hartman to the Rays. The move gives the Pirates a veteran bat with a chance to provide the team with a short-term solution at a position it has struggled to fill since trading Josh Bell to Washington in December 2020. Choi is a career .239 hitter in seven seasons, including the last four-plus with Tampa Bay.

