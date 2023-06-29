Pirates 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes placed on the 10-day IL with lower back inflammation

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ke’Bryan Hayes has been placed on the 10-day injured list by the Pittsburgh Pirates because of inflammation in his lower back. The move was made retroactive to June 25. The third baseman had missed two games after last playing in a 4-3 loss to Miami on Saturday. Hayes has a .254 batting average with five home runs and 32 RBIs in 74 games this season. Jared Triolo was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis and made his major league debut at third base Wednesday night against San Diego.

