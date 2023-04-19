Pirates 1B Ji Man Choi out 8 weeks with left Achilles strain

DENVER (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Ji Man Choi will miss the next eight weeks with a left Achilles tendon strain. The team says the 31-year-old is expected to be in a walking boot for several weeks before resuming light baseball activities. Choi was scratched from the lineup prior to Friday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals with what the team described as “left posterior ankle discomfort.” Choi is batting just .125 this season, but had improved in the final three games before his injury by going .231 with two home runs.

