Piqué’s Kosmos group sues ITF over Davis Cup partnership

MADRID (AP) — Gerard Piqué’s investment group Kosmos Tennis has filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit with the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the International Tennis Federation for ending their partnership to organize the Davis Cup. Kosmos blames the ITF for an “unjustified termination of the contract between both parties for the organization of the Davis Cup for 25 years, and for damages to the company.” The ITF earlier this month said it ended its Davis Cup partnership with Kosmos without providing details for the reasons behind the decision. It said it will run this year’s Davis Cup on its own.

