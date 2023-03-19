Pipo Derani overcomes early crash for 4th Sebring victory

Pipo Derani won the 12 Hours of Sebring for a fourth time when Action Express Racing inherited the victory after a crash between the leaders with less than 20 minutes remaining. The No. 31 Cadillac started from the pole but bounced throughout the GTP field in a 12-hour race of attrition at Sebring International Raceway. The car was in fourth when Wayne Taylor Racing crashed with both of the Porsche Penske Motorsports entries as the three cars raced for the win. It handed the victory to Action Express and Derani, who was teamed with Alexander Sims and Jack Aitken.

