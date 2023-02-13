Pioli: Right time for Milan to face Tottenham in CL

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan might be turning things around just in time for its Champions League meeting with Tottenham, which is also trying to shake off its poor domestic form. Milan heads into its first Champions League knockout match since 2014 on the back of a 1-0 win over Torino in Serie A, which ended a run of four straight losses in all competitions. It was far from a perfect performance by Milan but coach Stefano Pioli said it helped “cleanse our spirit” after the poor run. Tottenham travels to Italy for Tuesday’s round-of-16 match having lost three of its past five Premier League games. The latest was Saturday’s hefty 4-1 loss at struggling Leicester.

