Pinturault’s gold adds to his family’s legacy in Courchevel

COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — First-run leader Alexis Pinturault has held on to win the gold medal in the men’s combined at his home world championships. The Frenchman retained his lead from the super-G portion to edge defending champion Marco Schwarz by 0.10 seconds. The Austrian seemed headed for the victory when leading Pinturault by 0.30 seconds at the final split but had a costly mistake at the fourth-to-last gate. Pinturault is a Courchevel native. He previously won the world title in 2019 but was beaten to gold by Schwarz two years later. Raphael Haaser finished 0.44 behind to win bronze. American skier River Radamus finished fourth.

