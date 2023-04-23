Pines scores in 3-1 DC United win against Orlando City
By The Associated Press
Orlando City's Ramiro Enrique, left, pushes the ball past D.C. United's Pedro Santos during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Raoux]
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Donovan Pines put D.C. United ahead for good in a 3-1 win over Orlando City. With the victory, United improved to 3-4-2, while Orlando fell to 3-3-2.
