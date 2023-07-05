Pine Valley to host Curtis Cup matches for the first time

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Pine Valley is hosting the Curtis Cup in 2024. The course regarded as America’s best will be staging an international competition for the first time in nearly 50 years. Pine Valley previously hosted the Walker Cup in 1985 and 1936. The Curtis Cup is amateur matches for women from the United States against a team from Britain and Ireland. The announcement adds to a movement by the USGA to bring its female championships to storied courses. The U.S. Women’s Open is at Pebble Beach for the first time. The course is located across from Philadelphia in New Jersey.

