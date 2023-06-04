Pinckney, Rose each hit HRs, late error helps Alabama beat Troy 11-8 at Tuscaloosa Regional

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Andrew Pinckney went 3 for 4 with a triple, a home run and two RBIs, Caden Rose went 2 for 3 with a two-run homer and top-seeded Alabama beat in-state rival Troy 11-8 at the Tuscaloosa Regional on a two-out error in the ninth inning. Alabama, the No. 16 national seed, awaits the winner of a loser-out game between Boston College and Troy. Will Hodo and Rose each drew a one-out walk and both scored when Tommy Seidl reached on a throwing error to give Alabama a 9-8 lead in the top of the ninth. Pinckney added an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Dominic Tamez to make it 11-8. Kole Myers hit a two-run homer for Troy and William Sullivan added a three-run shot.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.