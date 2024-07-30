Pinch-hitter Corbin Carroll hits game-winning 2-run HR in 9th, D-backs rally to stun Nationals 9-8

PHOENIX (AP) — Corbin Carroll hit a pinch-hit homer with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to cap a five-run rally, and the Arizona Diamondbacks shocked the Washington Nationals with a 9-8 win on Monday night.

The D-backs trailed 8-4 heading to the ninth, but Geraldo Perdomo’s RBI single brought home Alek Thomas and Ketel Marte followed with a two-run homer down the right-field line off Washington closer Kyle Finnegan.

Finnegan (2-5) retired Gabriel Moreno for the first out before Lourdes Gurriel Jr. singled up the middle. That brought up Carroll, the reigning NL Rookie of the Year who has struggled at times this season.

But he jumped all over a Finnegan splitter, launching the ball over the right-center fence to set off a raucous Arizona celebration.

Washington built a big advantage early. C.J. Abrams struck out to start the game, but the next six Nationals reached base on the way to their 5-0 lead. Alex Call had the big blow, launching a three-run homer to left, which was his first long ball of the season. James Wood and Keibert Ruiz also had RBI hits.

Call was just promoted from Triple-A Rochester on Sunday. The 29-year-old has played for the Nationals and Guardians over parts of the past three seasons.

Washington made it 6-0 in the second on Harold Ramírez’s RBI single. Call, Ruiz, Ramírez, Juan Yepez, Ildemaro Vargas and Jacob Young all had two hits.

For Arizona lefty Jordan Montgomery, it was the latest rough night in a brutal season. He now has a 6.51 ERA and hasn’t come close to producing at the level the D-backs expected after they signed him to a $25 million, one-year deal in March.

Montgomery gave up six runs on nine hits over four innings. He walked three and struck out one.

The D-backs cut the margin to 6-2, scoring one run in the fourth and fifth. Newman had two hits, including an RBI double. Washington added two more runs in the sixth for an 8-2 advantage.

Arizona pulled within 8-4 in the eighth and Eugenio Suarez just missed making it a one-run game after his potential three-run homer was caught by Wood on the warning track.

Parker gave up two runs on four hits and two walks, striking out three. The lefty bounced back from two straight rough starts in which he gave up a combined 11 earned runs over 3 2/3 innings.

Joe Mantiply (5-2) got the win by pitching a scoreless ninth.

MAKING MOVES

The D-backs called up RHP Slade Cecconi and sent RHP Yilber Diaz to Triple-A Reno. Diaz was solid in four starts with a 4.05 ERA, but with RHP Merrill Kelly and LHP Eduardo Rodriguez getting close to returning from the injured list, there wasn’t room in the rotation. Cecconi will pitch out of the bullpen.

Kelly and Rodriguez are both scheduled to throw simulated games on Wednesday. Kelly will go three innings and 50 pitches while Rodriguez will throw four innings and 55-60 pitches.

TRAINER’S ROOM

D-backs 1B Christian Walker left the game in the fourth inning with left oblique tightness.

ROSTER IN FLUX

The Nationals — fading in the NL playoff race — traded starting outfielder Lane Thomas to the Cleveland Guardians for three prospects before Monday’s game. Thomas was hitting .253 with eight homers and 28 stolen bases.

UP NEXT

The D-backs start RHP Ryne Nelson (7-6, 4.85 ERA) on Tuesday night. The Nationals counter with LHP Patrick Corbin (2-10, 5.26 ERA).

