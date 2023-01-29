Pili’s late layup lifts No. 9 Utah over No. 8 UCLA 71-69

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Alissa Pili drove to the rim for a go-ahead layup with 0.8 seconds left to give No. 9 Utah a 71-69 win over No. 8 UCLA. Pili scored 23 points and had nine rebounds to lead Utah, which rallied twice closed the game on a 7-0 run. Issy Palmer tallied 14 points and five assists for the Utes, and Dasia Young chipped in 11 points. Emily Bessoir scored 17 points and had six rebounds to lead UCLA. Kiki Rice added 11 points, and Londyn Jones and Gabriella Jaquez chipped in 10 points apiece.

