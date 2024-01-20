Pili scores 37 to power No. 20 Utah to 78-58 win over No. 6 USC

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Alissa Pili scored a season-high 37 points and had six rebounds to lead No. 20 Utah to a 78-58 victory over No. 6 Southern California. Pili shot 13 of 16 from the field including 5 of 6 on 3 pointers. Matyson Wilke added 12 points off the bench. JuJu Watkins led USC with 24 points and McKenzie Forbes added 11. The Trojans struggled on offense, shooting 36% from the field and going 7 of 14 from the free throw line. Issy Palmer returned to action for Utah for the first time since being sidelined in mid-November with a knee injury.

