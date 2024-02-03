Pili scores 31, Utah shoots past Washington for an 83-65 win

SEATTLE (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 31 points and No. 20 Utah buried seven second-half 3-pointers to pull away from Washington for an 83-65 win. Utah’s four-game win streak was snapped by No. 25 Oregon State 91-66 on Sunday. Washington, in the middle of five straight games against ranked opponents, came into the game after upsetting No. 11 USC.

