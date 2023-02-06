Pili scores 30, No. 7 Utah tops Oregon, ties for Pac-12 lead

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Alissa Pili scored a season-high 30 points and No. 7 Utah moved into a tie for first place in the Pac-12 Conference with a 100-92 win over Oregon. Jenna Johnson added 19 points and Kennady McQueen scored 16 for the Utes, who are 20-2 overall. They are 10-2 in the conference and tied for the top spot with Stanford, which lost 72-67 at Washington earlier in the day. Endyia Rogers scored 35 points to lead Oregon, which is 14-9.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.