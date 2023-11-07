Pili scores 26 points as No. 5 Utah beats Mississippi Valley State 104-45

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 26 points to lead fifth-ranked Utah to a 104-45 victory over Mississippi Valley State in the season opener for both teams on Monday. Pili gave the Utes an early spark with her efficient shooting. The Devilettes struggled to keep the junior forward from dominating in the paint. Pili went 7-of-7 from the field and 10-of-12 from the free throw line – all in the first half. Gianna Kneepkins finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Utes. Lani White added 15 points. Issy Palmer chipped in 10 points and seven assists. Jaylia Reed led Mississippi Valley State with 11 points. Leah Turner added 10 points. The Devilettes faded away after scoring just eight baskets and committing 25 turnovers over the final three quarters.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.