Pili scores 21, Utah holds off late USC rally to win 83-73

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 21 points and Kennedy McQueen added 17 behind five 3-pointers to lead No. 9 Utah to an 83-73 victory over Southern California. Pili shot 9 of 13 from the floor to pace an efficient offensive attack from the Utes. Gianna Kneepkens added 16 points for Utah which shot 53% from the field and outscored USC 42-26 in the paint. Rayah Marshall had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Destiny Littleton also scored 15 points for USC which had its four-game winning streak snapped.

