Pili scores 20 points, No. 11 Utah women roll past Southern Utah 96-60

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Alisa Pili scored 20 points, leading five in double figures, and No. 11 Utah defeated Southern Utah 96-60. The Utes got 15 points from Dasia Young. Kennady McQueen had 12 points, six assists, six rebounds and three steals. Off the bench, Lani White and Matyson Wilke scored 11 points each. Megan Smith made 11 of 17 shots and scored 26 points for Southern Utah. The Utes, second nationally in scoring at 93.5 points per game, reached 93 points on a layup by Nene Sow with 2:23 to go in the game and hit 95 on a pair of free throws by Ross near the one-minute mark.

